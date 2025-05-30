Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Free Report) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,893 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.05% of Eastman Chemical worth $5,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,886,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $537,561,000 after acquiring an additional 697,388 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,785,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $528,310,000 after acquiring an additional 565,821 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,844,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,729,000 after acquiring an additional 284,271 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Eastman Chemical by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,843,506 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,669,000 after acquiring an additional 109,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,832,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $257,986,000 after buying an additional 48,491 shares in the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $81.61 on Friday. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $70.90 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.69.

Eastman Chemical Announces Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 9.65%. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Eastman Chemical from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $112.00) on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Mizuho upgraded Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Eastman Chemical from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.54.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers amine derivative-based building blocks, intermediates for surfactants, metam-based soil fumigants, and organic acid-based solutions; specialty coalescent and solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; and heat transfer and aviation fluids.

