UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 20,417 Shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC reduced its position in shares of argenx SE (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,417 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in argenx were worth $12,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in argenx by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,618,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,455,207,000 after purchasing an additional 824,750 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of argenx by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,786,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,002,000 after acquiring an additional 86,687 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP grew its stake in shares of argenx by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 673,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,201,000 after acquiring an additional 19,067 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 629,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,344,000 after acquiring an additional 40,330 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of argenx by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 302,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,821,000 after acquiring an additional 64,183 shares during the period. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARGX opened at $580.95 on Friday. argenx SE has a 1-year low of $359.37 and a 1-year high of $678.21. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -660.17 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $587.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $612.54.

argenx ( NASDAQ:ARGX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.26. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that argenx SE will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of argenx from $1,100.00 to $1,065.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of argenx in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of argenx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $715.00 price target on shares of argenx in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.18.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

