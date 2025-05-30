Toronto Dominion Bank Buys 9,930 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,930 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Rollins were worth $7,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at about $176,784,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Rollins by 389.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,770,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203,859 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,249,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,557,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,161,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Traci Hornfeck sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $171,194.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,866.20. This represents a 25.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $101,448.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,093,388.40. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,987 shares of company stock valued at $480,725. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Rollins from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.57.

Rollins Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of ROL opened at $56.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.27 and a beta of 0.79. Rollins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.25 and a 1 year high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.48.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $822.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.09 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 13.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

