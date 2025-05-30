Wellington Management Group LLP Has $48.80 Million Stock Position in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,777,885 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,103,431 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $48,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRNT. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 808.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Verint Systems by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Verint Systems

In other Verint Systems news, Director Stephen J. Gold sold 2,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total transaction of $44,096.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,561.11. This trade represents a 8.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 9,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $155,743.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,425. The trade was a 31.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on VRNT. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Verint Systems from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Verint Systems Price Performance

VRNT stock opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. Verint Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.15 and a 52-week high of $38.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $253.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.82 million. Verint Systems had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 8.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

About Verint Systems

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

