TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Position Lifted by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,387 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,078 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. abrdn plc bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $15,739,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 129,461 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,509,000 after buying an additional 31,991 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,821 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $161.54 on Friday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $116.30 and a fifty-two week high of $164.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $47.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.14. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a boost from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $4,481,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,728.75. The trade was a 54.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $3,669,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at $3,812,497.52. The trade was a 49.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,675 shares of company stock valued at $27,062,559 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on TE Connectivity from $165.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. HSBC upgraded TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.30.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Free Report)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Featured Stories

