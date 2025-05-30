Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 50.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 603,171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,696 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Textron were worth $46,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Textron during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Textron by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TXT. TD Cowen raised Textron to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Textron from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.70.

TXT opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.02. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.70 and a 52-week high of $94.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.81%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

