WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 53.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,816,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,082,619 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 2.71% of WesBanco worth $59,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in WesBanco by 807.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its stake in WesBanco by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of WesBanco by 668.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on WesBanco from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

WSBC stock opened at $30.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.63. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $37.36.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $253.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.63 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 15.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.73%.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

