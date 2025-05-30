Wellington Management Group LLP Grows Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4,534.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 219,032 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 214,306 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 0.22% of STERIS worth $45,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,401,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the 4th quarter valued at $10,623,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in STERIS by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in STERIS by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,184 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $509,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $244.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $227.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.61. The stock has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97 and a beta of 0.96. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $200.98 and a 1 year high of $252.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s payout ratio is 36.77%.

In related news, SVP Cary L. Majors sold 12,828 shares of STERIS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.08, for a total value of $3,208,026.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,372 shares in the company, valued at $2,843,909.76. The trade was a 53.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on STERIS from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.83.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

