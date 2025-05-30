MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Purchases 1,282 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,282 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Zoetis by 482.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 5,533.3% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $55,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,770. This trade represents a 2.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.14, for a total value of $201,029.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,868,244.30. This trade represents a 9.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoetis Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $167.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.41 billion, a PE ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.94. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.70 and a fifty-two week high of $200.33.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.08. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.86% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 18th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZTS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $189.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Zoetis from $242.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Zoetis from $243.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZTS

Zoetis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.