Wellington Management Group LLP Buys New Position in Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB)

Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Brands Co. (NYSE:PRMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,410,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,413,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Primo Brands during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Primo Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho began coverage on Primo Brands in a research report on Monday, May 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities began coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Primo Brands from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Primo Brands in a research report on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Primo Brands Stock Up 0.3%

PRMB stock opened at $32.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Primo Brands Co. has a 1-year low of $24.41 and a 1-year high of $35.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -410.05, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.83.

Primo Brands (NYSE:PRMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.05. Primo Brands had a negative net margin of 2.74% and a positive return on equity of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Primo Brands Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Primo Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Primo Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -500.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Tony W. Lee sold 50,657,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.67, for a total transaction of $1,604,324,988.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,210,806 shares in the company, valued at $3,680,396,226.02. This represents a 30.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Primo Brands Profile

Primo Brands Corp. is a branded beverage company, which focuses on healthy hydration. It delivers sustainably and domestically sourced diversified offerings across products, formats, channels, price points and consumer occasions, distributed in the United States and Canada. The company provides water filtration units for home and business consumers across North America.

