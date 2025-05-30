Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,643 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 95,432 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.42% of Synaptics worth $42,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYNA. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,330 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,309,000 after buying an additional 53,252 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Synaptics by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,795 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in Synaptics by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 61,208 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,671,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Synaptics by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Synaptics by 211.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,754 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $59.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.67. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $41.80 and a one year high of $98.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.88.

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The software maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $266.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.03 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 1.61% and a net margin of 16.73%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Friday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Synaptics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

