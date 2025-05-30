First Financial Bank Trust Division Sells 352 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Financial Bank Trust Division reduced its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Southern were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. WFA Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 84.9% during the fourth quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 244.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 434 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Southern from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.61, for a total transaction of $100,811.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,284.90. The trade was a 1.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 32,190 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $2,997,532.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,946,985.28. This trade represents a 23.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Southern Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Southern stock opened at $88.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.85 and its 200 day moving average is $87.23. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $76.87 and a 1 year high of $94.45.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. Southern had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 70.64%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

