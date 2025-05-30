Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 352 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Hubbell by 597.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at $3,264,000. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Hubbell by 16.7% during the first quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in Hubbell by 49.6% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Hubbell by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 81,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,189,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $352.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Hubbell from $422.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $457.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $154,516.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $667,122.83. The trade was a 18.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 7,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.63, for a total transaction of $2,970,497.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,101 shares in the company, valued at $31,578,507.63. This represents a 8.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Stock Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $397.41 on Friday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $299.43 and a 52 week high of $481.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $393.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.73 by ($0.23). Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.62% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 17.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is 35.72%.

Hubbell announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.