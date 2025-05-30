Insider Selling: Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Insider Sells $21,712.32 in Stock

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey S. Heier sold 3,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total value of $21,712.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,888,153.32. This represents a 1.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $8.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 13.01, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.79 and a 1 year high of $11.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.95.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 283.74% and a negative return on equity of 45.18%. The business had revenue of $17.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.89 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on OCUL. JMP Securities set a $19.00 target price on Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Ocular Therapeutix from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 9,514 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter valued at about $248,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 5.8% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 93,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 5,200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,116,000 after buying an additional 1,600,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the 1st quarter worth about $1,011,000. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

