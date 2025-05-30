Mary Stojcevski Acquires 3,000 Shares of Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR) Stock

Dicker Data Limited (ASX:DDR – Get Free Report) insider Mary Stojcevski acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$8.04 ($5.19) per share, with a total value of A$24,120.00 ($15,561.29).

Mary Stojcevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Mary Stojcevski bought 4,000 shares of Dicker Data stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$8.40 ($5.42) per share, for a total transaction of A$33,600.00 ($21,677.42).

Dicker Data Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.43.

Dicker Data Announces Dividend

About Dicker Data

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Dicker Data’s payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dicker Data Limited engages in the wholesale distribution of computer hardware, software, cloud, access control, surveillance, and technologies in Australia and New Zealand. It sells its products to resellers partners. Dicker Data Limited was incorporated in 1972 and is headquartered in Kurnell, Australia.

