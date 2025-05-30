Legacy Private Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Legacy Private Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 21,093 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $469,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, EQ Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000.

Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PRF stock opened at $40.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.26 and a 200 day moving average of $40.71. Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $43.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 0.93.

About Invesco RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

