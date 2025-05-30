Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV) Position Reduced by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,181 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $10,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clarity Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 29,095.5% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 25,604 shares during the period. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Leading Edge Financial Planning LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $8,155,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,135,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,382,000 after acquiring an additional 259,888 shares during the period.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EDV stock opened at $64.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.90. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $61.56 and a 52 week high of $83.97.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

