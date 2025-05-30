Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1,211.77 and last traded at $1,211.57, with a volume of 2916636 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1,185.39.

NFLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,220.00 target price (up from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,150.00 target price (up from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 18th. Wolfe Research set a $1,340.00 price target on shares of Netflix and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Netflix to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,112.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $504.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,055.18 and a 200 day moving average of $971.66.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 2,601 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $2,554,312.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,624,746.55. The trade was a 41.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 640 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,194.77, for a total value of $764,652.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,348 shares of company stock worth $139,087,908 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 100.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

