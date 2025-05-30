Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Buys 2,770 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,770 shares during the quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,295,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,388,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612,044 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Welltower by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 37,096,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,674,826,000 after purchasing an additional 318,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Welltower in the 4th quarter valued at $3,943,892,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Welltower by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,706,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,357,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,611 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Welltower by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,782,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,989,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Price Performance

WELL opened at $152.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The company has a market capitalization of $100.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.13 and a 1 year high of $158.55.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 14th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Welltower in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Welltower from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.83.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

