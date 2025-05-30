Agate Pass Investment Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Agate Pass Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,673 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Woodward were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WWD. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Woodward by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 1,328,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,133,000 after acquiring an additional 751,541 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $120,220,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Woodward by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,521,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,175,000 after purchasing an additional 367,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,187,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Woodward by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 1,225,750 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $203,989,000 after purchasing an additional 168,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WWD opened at $217.96 on Friday. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $145.98 and a twelve month high of $220.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $183.21. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Woodward Announces Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.25. Woodward had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $883.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. Woodward’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Woodward, Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on WWD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Woodward in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Woodward from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Woodward and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Woodward from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Woodward

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Woodward news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $1,845,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,855,506.50. This trade represents a 39.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.38, for a total transaction of $1,071,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,623,585.64. The trade was a 6.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,700 shares of company stock worth $8,918,400. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Woodward Company Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.