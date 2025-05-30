Scott M. Hamberger Purchases 849 Shares of Eagle Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:EFSI) Stock

Eagle Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:EFSI – Get Free Report) Director Scott M. Hamberger purchased 849 shares of Eagle Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.00 per share, with a total value of $26,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,571 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,701. This represents a 9.73% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Eagle Financial Services Trading Down 0.6%

NASDAQ EFSI opened at $31.74 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Eagle Financial Services Inc has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $36.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.26.

Get Eagle Financial Services alerts:

Eagle Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.30). Eagle Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 13.59%. The business had revenue of $4.78 million during the quarter.

Eagle Financial Services Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Eagle Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.90%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Eagle Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Eagle Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Eagle Financial Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Financial Services

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $287,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Financial Services in the first quarter worth $1,640,000. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Financial Services in the first quarter worth $5,194,000. Azora Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Financial Services during the first quarter worth $3,275,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Financial Services during the first quarter valued at $11,007,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Eagle Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Clarke County that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the Shenandoah Valley and Northern Virginia. The company’s deposit products include checking, NOW, money market, and regular savings accounts; and demand and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.