Jian Xie Sells 1,873 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Stock

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) COO Jian Xie sold 1,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $38,471.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 372,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,653,840.74. This represents a 0.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Fulgent Genetics Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of FLGT stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.05. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.57 and a 52 week high of $25.11. The stock has a market cap of $627.45 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.00.
Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 1.81% and a negative net margin of 59.39%. The firm had revenue of $73.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up from $24.00) on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Monday, May 5th.
Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company’s clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.
