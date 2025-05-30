10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) CFO Sells $33,565.20 in Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) CFO Adam Taich sold 4,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total transaction of $33,565.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,752,180.40. This trade represents a 1.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

10x Genomics Stock Up 5.4%

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $9.34 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.78 and a 52 week high of $24.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 1.94.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $154.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.91 million. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 25.40% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TXG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on 10x Genomics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on 10x Genomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on 10x Genomics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 11.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 602,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,605,000 after buying an additional 63,079 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 209.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 49,468 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of 10x Genomics by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in the America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium, chromium connect, and chromium controller instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

