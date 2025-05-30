Insider Buying: Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI) Director Acquires $26,770.00 in Stock

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEI – Get Free Report) Director Aj Teague purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.77 per share, for a total transaction of $26,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,747.43. This represents a 1.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aj Teague also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 1st, Aj Teague acquired 1,000 shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.58 per share, with a total value of $22,580.00.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEI opened at $27.86 on Friday. Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.96 and a 1-year high of $39.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day moving average of $25.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.31 and a beta of 1.01.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Solaris Energy Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.96%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SEI. Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Vertical Research started coverage on Solaris Energy Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Solaris Energy Infrastructure from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Solaris Energy Infrastructure currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solaris Energy Infrastructure

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SEI. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter worth $28,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Solaris Energy Infrastructure in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Solaris Energy Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. 67.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solaris Energy Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Energy Infrastructure, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant to oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

See Also

