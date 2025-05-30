Insider Buying: Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Senior Officer Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$38.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,050.00.

Kevin Lee Ford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 23rd, Kevin Lee Ford purchased 1,000 shares of Calian Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$38.37 per share, with a total value of C$38,370.00.

Calian Group Trading Up 0.7%

TSE:CGY opened at C$39.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$472.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88. Calian Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$37.70 and a 1-year high of C$57.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54.

Calian Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 27th. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 119.93%.

CGY has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$82.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Calian Group from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

About Calian Group

Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management.

