Tommy G. Thompson Acquires 5,777 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Stock

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 5,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $99,768.79. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,888.30. This represents a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance
NYSE:DOC opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $23.26.
Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.76 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.
Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,111,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,931 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,397,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,355,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,168,000 after acquiring an additional 638,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2,113.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,133,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,575,000 after acquiring an additional 17,314,572 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.45.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.
