Tommy G. Thompson Acquires 5,777 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC) Stock

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) Director Tommy G. Thompson bought 5,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.27 per share, with a total value of $99,768.79. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,888.30. This represents a 4.17% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

NYSE:DOC opened at $17.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.75. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.64 and a 1-year high of $23.26.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The company had revenue of $702.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.76 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 2.61%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a $0.1017 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 7.05%. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is 305.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,111,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967,830 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,561,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $493,115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,931 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,397,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,924 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,355,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,168,000 after acquiring an additional 638,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2,113.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,133,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $367,575,000 after acquiring an additional 17,314,572 shares during the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Healthpeak Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.45.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

