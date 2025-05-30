Insider Selling: Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,390,782.80. This represents a 4.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Yelp Stock Down 0.2%

NYSE:YELP opened at $38.67 on Friday. Yelp Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.29 and a fifty-two week high of $41.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.35.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The local business review company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.05. Yelp had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $358.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yelp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YELP. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Yelp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 637 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 1,963.6% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 908 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,094 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Yelp by 307.4% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Yelp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

About Yelp

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

