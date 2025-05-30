Insider Buying: Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL) Insider Purchases A$42,459.20 in Stock

Aristocrat Leisure Limited (ASX:ALL – Get Free Report) insider Natasha Chand acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$60.66 ($39.13) per share, with a total value of A$42,459.20 ($27,393.03).
Aristocrat Leisure Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.34. The company has a market cap of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.
Aristocrat Leisure Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a positive change from Aristocrat Leisure’s previous Interim dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a yield of 0.7%. Aristocrat Leisure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.
About Aristocrat Leisure
Aristocrat Leisure Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gaming content and technology company in Australia and internationally. The company designs, develops, assembles, distributes, sells, and services gaming content, platforms, and systems, including electronic gaming machines, casino management systems, and free-to-play mobile games.
