Barclays Initiates Coverage on Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

Equities researchers at Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $141.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sun Communities from $128.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sun Communities from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on Sun Communities from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.91.

Sun Communities Price Performance

NYSE SUI opened at $122.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.51. Sun Communities has a 1 year low of $109.22 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.78 and a beta of 0.86.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $538.63 million. Sun Communities had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sun Communities

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SUI. Anson Funds Management LP lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Anson Funds Management LP now owns 36,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 14,930 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,381,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $362,000. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new position in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Sun Communities by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 1,404,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $180,631,000 after purchasing an additional 39,849 shares in the last quarter. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Stories

