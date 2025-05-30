Research Analysts Offer Predictions for GT Q2 Earnings

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report issued on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

GT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Stock Performance

Shares of GT stock opened at $11.43 on Friday. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12 month low of $7.27 and a 12 month high of $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.65.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Goodyear Tire & Rubber

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,786,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,666,000 after buying an additional 1,134,058 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,247,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,489,000 after buying an additional 99,933 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 4th quarter worth about $39,626,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,941,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,472,000 after purchasing an additional 573,541 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,801,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,122,000 after purchasing an additional 62,499 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

About Goodyear Tire & Rubber

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment is involved in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of tires and related products and services in North, Central, and South America.

