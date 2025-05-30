Q2 Earnings Estimate for SQM Issued By Scotiabank

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report issued on Thursday, May 29th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s current full-year earnings is ($1.31) per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s FY2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a negative net margin of 6.74% and a positive return on equity of 16.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.04) EPS.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 0.4%

NYSE:SQM opened at $31.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.11. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $31.10 and a 52 week high of $48.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.93.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soros Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,619,000. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,071,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,954,000 after purchasing an additional 18,748 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 61,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 33,797 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 19,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA operates as a mining company worldwide. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers under Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, Allganic, Ultrasoline, ProP, and Prohydric brands. It also provides iodine and its derivatives for use in medical, agricultural, industrial, and human and animal nutrition products comprising x-ray contrast media, biocides, antiseptics and disinfectants, pharmaceutical intermediates, polarizing films for LCD and LED screens, chemicals, organic compounds, and pigments, as well as added to edible salt to prevent iodine deficiency disorders.

Featured Articles

