Q2 EPS Forecast for Uber Technologies Increased by Analyst

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for Uber Technologies in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the ride-sharing company will post earnings per share of $0.58 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.54 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.24 EPS.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $11.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush downgraded Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Tigress Financial set a $110.00 price target on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Fox Advisors lowered Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.91.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $84.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $176.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.17 and a 200 day moving average of $72.92. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $54.84 and a 12 month high of $93.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 155.9% in the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 305.1% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 397 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 306.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 34,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.03, for a total value of $3,001,070.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,135 shares in the company, valued at $8,786,674.05. This represents a 25.46% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony West sold 23,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $1,644,599.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 114,241 shares in the company, valued at $8,027,715.07. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,788 shares of company stock worth $6,517,070. 3.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

