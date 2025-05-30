HC Wainwright Weighs in on Purple Biotech Q2 Earnings

Purple Biotech Ltd (NASDAQ:PPBT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Purple Biotech in a research report issued on Thursday, May 29th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Bodnar forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Purple Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($0.83) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Purple Biotech’s Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.52) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Get Purple Biotech alerts:

Purple Biotech Price Performance

Shares of PPBT opened at $2.39 on Friday. Purple Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Purple Biotech

Purple Biotech ( NASDAQ:PPBT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Purple Biotech stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Purple Biotech Ltd (NASDAQ:PPBT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 33,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 2.53% of Purple Biotech as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 9.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Purple Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Purple Biotech Ltd., a clinical-stage company, focuses on developing therapies to overcome tumor immune evasion and drug resistance for cancer patients in the United States. Its oncology pipeline includes CM24, a humanized monoclonal antibody that blocks the interactions of carcinoembryonic antigen related cell adhesion molecule 1 as a combination therapy with anti-PD-1 checkpoint inhibitors, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; NT219, a small molecule that targets and inhibits insulin receptor substrate 1 and 2, and signal transducer and activator of transcription, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer or colorectal adenocarcinoma; and IM1240, a multi-valent antibody designed to activate anti-tumoral immune response against 5T4-positive tumors, which is in preclinical stage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.