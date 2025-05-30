Q2 EPS Estimates for JAKKS Pacific Lifted by Zacks Research

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for JAKKS Pacific in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 27th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the company will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for JAKKS Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for JAKKS Pacific’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.32 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.86 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.83 EPS.

Get JAKKS Pacific alerts:

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of JAKK opened at $20.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $230.72 million, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.02. JAKKS Pacific has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $35.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.61.

JAKKS Pacific Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This is a boost from JAKKS Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. JAKKS Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 24.57%.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Berman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $777,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 190,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,229,965.80. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lawrence I. Rosen purchased 15,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $394,138.35. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,900,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,402,753.63. The trade was a 0.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 3.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 7.6% during the first quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 3.8% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 23,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in JAKKS Pacific by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JAKKS Pacific, Inc designs, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys and related products, electronic products, and other consumer products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JAKKS Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JAKKS Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.