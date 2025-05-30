Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Northland Capmk

Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Tamboran Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tamboran Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.
View Our Latest Analysis on Tamboran Resources
Tamboran Resources Stock Up 3.4%
Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tamboran Resources will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tamboran Resources
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBN. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tamboran Resources by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 809,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 298,084 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its position in Tamboran Resources by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 315,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 176,189 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Tamboran Resources by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 71,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tamboran Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 304,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tamboran Resources by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.
About Tamboran Resources
Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tamboran Resources
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Hormel Stock Near Lows, But Tariff Relief Could Boost Outlook
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Different Ways to Add Gold to Your Portfolio
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Coca-Cola Stock Has Momentum, PepsiCo May Be the Better Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Tamboran Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tamboran Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.