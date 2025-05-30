Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Northland Capmk

Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Tamboran Resources in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tamboran Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Tamboran Resources Stock Up 3.4%

TBN stock opened at $20.39 on Wednesday. Tamboran Resources has a 1-year low of $15.75 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.65 and its 200-day moving average is $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Tamboran Resources (NYSE:TBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tamboran Resources will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tamboran Resources

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBN. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tamboran Resources by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 809,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,420,000 after acquiring an additional 298,084 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP grew its position in Tamboran Resources by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 315,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after acquiring an additional 176,189 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its position in Tamboran Resources by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 71,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 8,205 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tamboran Resources by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 304,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Tamboran Resources by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

About Tamboran Resources

Tamboran Resources Corporation, a natural gas company, focuses on developing unconventional gas resources in the northern territory of Australia. Its assets include a 25% non-operated working interest in EP 161; a 38.75% working interest in EPs 76, 98, and 117; and a 100% working interest in EPs 136 and 143, as well as EP (A) 197, located in the Betaloo Basin.

