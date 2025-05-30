Zacks Research Issues Pessimistic Estimate for WTW Earnings

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research dropped their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the company will earn $2.62 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.67. The consensus estimate for Willis Towers Watson Public’s current full-year earnings is $17.32 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q3 2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $16.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $356.30.

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock opened at $315.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.28, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $315.83 and its 200 day moving average is $319.23. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 1 year low of $248.57 and a 1 year high of $344.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a positive return on equity of 20.02% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 750.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is -736.00%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

