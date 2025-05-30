Leerink Partnrs Issues Positive Forecast for LXEO Earnings

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) – Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.82). The consensus estimate for Lexeo Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.14) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.61) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.19).

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners cut their price target on Lexeo Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 24th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Lexeo Therapeutics from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lexeo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on Lexeo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Lexeo Therapeutics Trading Up 4.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:LXEO opened at $2.87 on Friday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.45 and a 12-month high of $19.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $95.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of Lexeo Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXEO. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $5,139,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 654.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,071,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after purchasing an additional 929,538 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,339,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,508,000 after purchasing an additional 576,059 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,665,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Lexeo Therapeutics by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 750,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 379,828 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

