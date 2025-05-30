HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

HG Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a growth of 3,500.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

HG Stock Performance

STLY opened at $6.02 on Friday. HG has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $10.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $14.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 0.36.

HG (OTCMKTS:STLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. HG had a negative net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter.

About HG

HG Holdings, Inc engages in the title insurance and real estate businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Title Insurance Services, Reinsurance, Management Services, and Real Estate. The company provides title insurance, closing and/or escrow, and similar or related services in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

