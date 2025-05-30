Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Update

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 3,040.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Keppel Stock Up 2.9%

KPELY stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. Keppel has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Keppel Company Profile

Featured Stories

Keppel Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity business in Singapore, China, Hong Kong, other far East and ASEAN countries, and internationally. The company operates through, Infrastructure, Real Estate, and Connectivity. It manages private funds and listed real estate investment and business trusts, in areas of infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity; energy and environmental solutions and services, including commercial power generation, renewables, environmental engineering and construction, and infrastructure; operation and maintenance; property development and investment; master development; sustainable and innovative urban space solutions; and system integration solutions and services.

