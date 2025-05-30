Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Update

Keppel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 3,040.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Keppel Stock Up 2.9%
KPELY stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.94. Keppel has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $11.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.05.
Keppel Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Keppel
- Asset Allocation Strategies in Volatile Markets
- Hormel Stock Near Lows, But Tariff Relief Could Boost Outlook
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 3 Different Ways to Add Gold to Your Portfolio
- 3 REITs to Buy and Hold for the Long Term
- Coca-Cola Stock Has Momentum, PepsiCo May Be the Better Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Keppel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keppel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.