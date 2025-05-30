Savannah Energy (LON:SAVE) Hits New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Savannah Energy PLC (LON:SAVE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 6.05 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 6.42 ($0.09), with a volume of 218587 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.60 ($0.09).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Savannah Energy in a report on Monday, May 19th.
In related news, insider Andrew Knott acquired 1,540,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £92,400 ($124,713.19). Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.
Savannah Energy PLC is a British independent energy company focused around the delivery of Projects that Matter in Africa. We are active in both hydrocarbon and renewable energy projects.
In Nigeria, Savannah has a significant controlling interest in a large-scale integrated gas production and distribution business which is capable of supplying gas to enable approximately 20% of Nigeria’s thermal power generation capacity.
