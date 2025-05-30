Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD) Short Interest Up 2,474.1% in May

Inno Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 517,400 shares, an increase of 2,474.1% from the April 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 814,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 17.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Inno Stock Performance

INHD stock opened at $1.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.78. Inno has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $19.78.

Inno (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.48 million during the quarter. Inno had a negative return on equity of 62.48% and a negative net margin of 329.18%.

About Inno

Inno Holdings Inc manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, mobile factories, and prefabricated homes in the United States. The company provides cold-formed steel framing and a mobile factory for off-site equipment rental, sales, service, and support. It serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects.

