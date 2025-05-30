Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF (NASDAQ:PSCU – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, an increase of 2,133.3% from the April 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $696,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 181.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,984 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF by 62.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,166 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF stock opened at $54.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $54.90 and a 200-day moving average of $58.41. Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF has a 52-week low of $49.06 and a 52-week high of $67.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco S&P SmallCap Utilities & Communication Services ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.1078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Utilities Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Utilities & Telecom Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of United States utility companies.

