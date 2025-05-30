Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Shares Up 6.4% – Here’s What Happened

Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.25 ($0.02). Approximately 5,537,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average daily volume of 2,665,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.18 ($0.02).

Polarean Imaging Stock Up 2.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of £18.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1.25.

About Polarean Imaging

Polarean is a revenue-generating medical imaging technology company revolutionizing pulmonary medicine through direct visualization of lung function by introducing the power and safety of MRI to the respiratory healthcare community. This community is in desperate need of modern solutions to accurately assess lung function.

