Alba Mineral Resources (LON:ALBA) Stock Price Down 5% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Alba Mineral Resources plc (LON:ALBA – Get Free Report) fell 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 17,742,813 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 67,910,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).
Alba Mineral Resources Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.
Alba Mineral Resources Company Profile
To this end, it has a diversified portfolio of unique gold assets in the UK including:
Clogau-St David’s Gold Mine, Wales
Dolgellau Gold Exploration Project, Wales
Gwynfynydd Gold Mine, Wales
Alba also holds funding-risk-free investments in two companies: GreenRoc Mining plc, a listed vehicle fast-tracking the development of its advanced graphite and ilmenite projects in Greenland; and Horse Hill Developments Ltd, a UK-based oil producer.
