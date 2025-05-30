Mosman Oil and Gas (LON:MSMN) Trading Down 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

Mosman Oil and Gas Limited (LON:MSMN – Get Free Report) dropped 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.04 ($0.00). 278,835,031 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 266,700,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.04 ($0.00).
Mosman Oil and Gas Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.04. The stock has a market cap of £8.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 0.82.
About Mosman Oil and Gas
Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Australia and the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Amadeus Basin in Central Australia; and owns interests in the Stanley, Livingston, Winters, Winters-2, Greater Stanley, Arkoma, and Cinnabar oil and gas producing assets.
