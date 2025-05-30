Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $67,000 Investment in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDB. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 241.6% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 11,803 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 11,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. now owns 17,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 11,690 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FNDB opened at $23.14 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.95 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.35 and a 200-day moving average of $23.33. The company has a market cap of $897.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.96.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Broad Market Index ETF (FNDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI US index. The fund tracks a US equity index, selected and weighted based on three fundamental factors (sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks). FNDB was launched on Aug 8, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

