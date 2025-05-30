Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD) Shares Bought by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,335,122 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160,248 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $51,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 75.3% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird during the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. 93.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blue Bird Trading Up 0.2%

Blue Bird stock opened at $39.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.01 and its 200-day moving average is $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.44. Blue Bird Co. has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $59.40. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Blue Bird ( NASDAQ:BLBD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Blue Bird had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 75.22%. The company had revenue of $358.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Blue Bird Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on BLBD. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Blue Bird from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Blue Bird in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.79.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

