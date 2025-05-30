Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,557.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

SPTM stock opened at $71.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.01. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $58.60 and a one year high of $74.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.67.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.

