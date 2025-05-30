Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lowered its position in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 130,154 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $57,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,855,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $381,487,000 after purchasing an additional 45,246 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,013,411 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,523 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 789,109 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,410,000 after acquiring an additional 82,156 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 554,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,716 shares during the period.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Progress Software news, insider Ian Pitt sold 703 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $39,571.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,163.93. The trade was a 7.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yufan Stephanie Wang sold 1,428 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $83,209.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progress Software Trading Down 0.5%

Progress Software stock opened at $61.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.67. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $48.00 and a 1 year high of $70.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.61.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The software maker reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $238.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.64 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 41.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progress Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.33.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

