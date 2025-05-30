Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Holdings Raised by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Free Report) by 549.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607,041 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 513,631 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.75% of Atkore worth $50,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Gates Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,607,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,584,000 after purchasing an additional 595,774 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Atkore by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,368,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,467,000 after buying an additional 134,517 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Atkore by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,009,000 after buying an additional 777,113 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Atkore by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,090,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,028,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in Atkore by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 924,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,116,000 after buying an additional 180,160 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total transaction of $69,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,384.48. This represents a 2.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital set a $78.00 price target on Atkore and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Atkore from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Atkore from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Atkore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Atkore currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.57.

Atkore Stock Performance

Shares of ATKR stock opened at $66.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Atkore Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $153.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.17. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 2.10.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $701.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.83 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 25.69% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atkore Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is a positive change from Atkore’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

About Atkore

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

